Sharing and Caring provides food, gifts to families

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – About 220 volunteers with Sharing and Caring provided food and gifts for more than 1,000 area families, including 3,000 children.

Sharing and Caring is a children’s non-profit organization based in Benton County.

“This is the culmination of our efforts throughout the entire year at Sharing and Caring. Today is our distribution day where we are distributing all of the gifts to the families and children that qualified for our program this year,” Executive Director Sarah Semrow said.

In addition to donations from the community, Sharing and Caring has corporate partnerships with Tyson, Walmart, NicePak, and Kimberly-Clark.