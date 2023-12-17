ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Sharing & Caring of Benton County members were at Pinnacle Hills Promenade on Saturday to let families know who they are in case they are in need of help, looking for volunteers, and giving out hot chocolate and coffee.

Katy Smith, community coordinator at Sharing & Caring of Benton County was dressed as an elf while she handed out the sweet treats to shoppers in front of Kay Jewelers.

“I love Christmas. And when my boss told me that I could wear an elf costume, I jumped for it because I love spreading Christmas cheer and everything,” Smith said.

She says she dedicated her life to being Santa’s helper and giving back to families that need assistance.

Smith is also a mom to a 7-year-old and says she needed help in the past to get by, so doing the same for other families hits home.

Before becoming a staff member of the organization, Smith volunteered in 2022, helping to interview families and with distribution day.

“Walking into that warehouse full of presents and stuff, just kind of like a whole world of emotions overran me, and it was ridiculous seeing how many gifts and how the community comes together to provide presents for families,” Smith said.

Sharing & Caring gave more than $1 million worth of assistance to families who are financially or economically disadvantaged in Benton County during its distribution day earlier this month.

In addition to that, 3,000 children from 1,100 families received $150 worth of gifts.

“A family of five can barely afford certain things, certain food and stuff. And for someone bringing in gifts and doing that, relieving that stress or relieving that from them, it’s amazing,” Smith said.

Thomas Blackwell, executive director at Sharing & Caring of Benton County, says each child has a wish list that volunteers use to shop with.

“Once they know they love Spider-Man, they’re going to get him the Spider-Man bed set or the Spider-Man pajamas,” Blackwell said.

The organization does not wrap the gifts. Instead, they leave it for the parents.

“One mother was like, I’m so glad that you left the presents unwrapped because I was able to pull out the gifts that I wanted to get to my kids before they went off to their dad’s for Christmas,” Smith said.

Even though families already have their gifts waiting to be unwrapped on Christmas morning, Sharing and Caring’s work is not done.

“We’re hoping to spread the word of what we do, maybe get some new people in to help us out next year. We had over 1,000 volunteers in the past couple of months help us get this Christmas program off the ground and fully executed,” Blackwell said.

The organization has four people in total in the office, so Smith says, “It really takes a huge community or a whole village to provide these presents. It’s very, very important for volunteers to come out and help us because, without the help of volunteers, we would not be able to do it at all.”

Blackwell says he is the luckiest man in the world because he can connect people who want to help those in the community with those who need help.

“Seeing that all come together with the hope and the love of Christmas and the smiles on the kids’ faces and the tears and joy is overwhelming. I got to say, my personal Christmas doesn’t hold much weight to that,” he said.

Sharing and Caring’s Christmas assistance program applications will open in Oct. 2024.

Volunteer sign-ups will open in July.