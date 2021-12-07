Sharpshooters compete in sniper competition at Fort Chaffee

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Winston P. Wilson and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting National Guard Sniper Championship took place December 7 at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith.

The competitions are designed to test, evaluate and facilitate the development of training and sustainment programs among military snipers of all services.

Chief of Operations for the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center Alec Baldwin explains.

“A big part of the competition is long-range precision rifle fire,” Baldwin said. “They’re put in dynamic positions shooting from different platforms and different positions while also reading wind and placing rifle fire on targets in the 600 to 1,000 yard range.”

Baldwin says there are awards, bragging rights and different prizes in winning the competition.