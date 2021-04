SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The grand opening of Shaw Family Park will be held Saturday, May 1 starting at 9:30 a.m., according to an event posting on Facebook.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held as well for Fire Station 9.

Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate.

There will be a food truck and shaved ice from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.