Sheep Dog and NWA COVID-19 Task Force continue to seek donations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and the NWA COVID-19 Task Force are continuing to ask the public for donations.

The following items are still needed during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Alternative Cleaning Solutions

Clorox or PDI wipes

Digital thermometers

Exam gloves

Eye protection

Face shields

Gowns

Hand sanitizer

Isolation gown

Masks

N95 masks

Plastic gowns

Protective Coveralls (cotton, Tyvek or like material)

Sewn homemade cotton masks

Shoe covers

Surgical masks

Gift cards for fuel and food

Items may be dropped off at the following locations: