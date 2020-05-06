Sheep Dog and NWA COVID-19 Task Force continue to seek donations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and the NWA COVID-19 Task Force are continuing to ask the public for donations.

The following items are still needed during the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Alternative Cleaning Solutions
  • Clorox or PDI wipes
  • Digital thermometers 
  • Exam gloves
  • Eye protection
  • Face shields
  • Gowns
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Isolation gown
  • Masks
  • N95 masks
  • Plastic gowns
  • Protective Coveralls (cotton, Tyvek or like material)
  • Sewn homemade cotton masks
  • Shoe covers
  • Surgical masks
  • Gift cards for fuel and food

Items may be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 303 W Center, Fayetteville, AR 72701/ Leave the donations inside the Entry 8:00-5:00 M-F
  • Rogers Police Department, 1905 South Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758. Leave the donations inside the marked Community Room 8:00-5:00 M-F
  • Springdale Fire Station 1, 417 N Holcomb Street, Springdale, AR 72764. Leave the donations on the first-floor main entrance 8:00-5:00 M-F

