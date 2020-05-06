Sheep Dog and NWA COVID-19 Task Force continue to seek donations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and the NWA COVID-19 Task Force are continuing to ask the public for donations.
The following items are still needed during the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Alternative Cleaning Solutions
- Clorox or PDI wipes
- Digital thermometers
- Exam gloves
- Eye protection
- Face shields
- Gowns
- Hand sanitizer
- Isolation gown
- Masks
- N95 masks
- Plastic gowns
- Protective Coveralls (cotton, Tyvek or like material)
- Sewn homemade cotton masks
- Shoe covers
- Surgical masks
- Gift cards for fuel and food
Items may be dropped off at the following locations:
- Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 303 W Center, Fayetteville, AR 72701/ Leave the donations inside the Entry 8:00-5:00 M-F
- Rogers Police Department, 1905 South Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758. Leave the donations inside the marked Community Room 8:00-5:00 M-F
- Springdale Fire Station 1, 417 N Holcomb Street, Springdale, AR 72764. Leave the donations on the first-floor main entrance 8:00-5:00 M-F