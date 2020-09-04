Sheep Dog Assistance helping in the Gulf

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Laura slammed into the Louisiana coastline.

A Sheep Dog Impact Assistance team has been been working hard helping people in that area.

So far the team of 53 volunteers managed to distribute over 1600 pounds of food, water, and supplies and help over 500 people.

A second team will deploy from Rogers to Louisiana September 14.

The group is asking for those here at home to donate gift cards for fuel, WalMart and Lowe’s so volunteers can help replenish supplies.