Sheep Dog building facility to help veterans combat post-traumatic stress

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Sheep Dog Impact Assistance” is aiming to help veterans and first responders turn post traumatic stress into growth.

The program, “Warrior Progressive and Alternative Training for Healing Heroes” or “Warrior PATHH,” is located in Jane, Missouri.

Jayme Lingo, event and fundraiser director, wants soldiers to live a good life after they return from duty.

“So many times when you come out of the military or you’ve been injured in the line of duty, you think your best years are done, but they’re not. They’re not. Warrior PATHH helps take what you’ve lived through and what you’ve survived and use it to help launch you into your future,” Lingo said.

The new facility is expected to be completed in 2022.