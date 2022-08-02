ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Sheep Dog Disaster Response Team of Rogers is all set to hit the road to Kentucky tomorrow morning August 3rd, as flooding continues to be a problem.

This team is made up of a variety of different jobs throughout the community. Some members are retired while others are full-time workers. One thing is the same however, they all want to make a difference. Jayme Lingo, Sheep Dog Event & Fundraising Director, says the name speaks for itself.

“They’re willing to risk it all to keep society and America safe.” Lingo said.

The team is set to return to Rogers on Sunday August 7th.