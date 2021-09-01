Sheep Dog heads to Louisiana to assist first responders in hurricane recovery

HOUMA, La., (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sheep Dog team will focus on helping first responders who have damaged homes in Louisiana this week.

Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt says this work will allow first responders to focus on recovery while knowing their homes are taken care of.

More than 20 volunteers from Northwest and Central Arkansas left September 1 for Houma, La., southwest of New Orleans.

They are joined by about 30 more volunteers from around the country.

“This organization was founded on the premise of giving our veterans and first responders the opportunity to get up off the couch and continue serving and giving back,” Nutt said. “It’s never fun to, I guess, be excited about helping people who are in distress, but it feels good to know that we can make a difference.”

Click here to donate to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.