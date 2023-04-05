ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is in Wynne helping with cleanup after a tornado left many communities destroyed in Central Arkansas Friday.

Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt, the CEO of Sheep Dog, said some of the poorest communities were impacted, and they lost everything. Around 20 team members are there clearing debris, tarping roofs, and helping fix the homes that are salvageable.

Sgt. Maj. Nutt said it could be two or three years before the community starts to see major recovery. Sheep Dog is helping in Central Arkansas as another storm system was feared for overnight Tuesday.

“We’re right in the middle of devastation from storms last week, and this time of year, tornado season, they could very easily impact us here while we’re still on the ground,” Nutt said.

The potential for severe weather Tuesday night in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley comes a year after Springdale was hit by a tornado that left a path of destruction.

“We hadn’t had a tornado since 1970 until last year, and it hit in the middle of the night. Yes, it’s still fresh in people’s minds,” Captain Justin Pinkley with the Springdale Fire Department said.

Pinkley said staying proactive and making plans for rendezvous after tornados and making plans for getting to a storm shelter will be crucial.

According to Melody Kwok, the communications director for Benton County, it’s also important to have multiple alert systems for overnight storms. Benton County has a system called BC Alert. Through the system, you put in your location in the county, and you’ll get a text or call if there’s a tornado alert in your area.

Kwok said it’s important to have multiple weather apps set to loud overnight if severe weather is expected.

“Some people who sleep really deeply may not get that notification if i’s a text message or an email,” Kwok said.

Washington County Emergency Management also has an alert system for all unincorporated areas. According to Washington County Emergency Management, each city of Washington County has its own alert system on their city website.

Sheep Dog will be in Wynne through Thursday or Friday. Nutt said any help in Central Arkansas is welcome. Whether that is through donating supplies to a local church that is distributing materials or a group like Sheep Dog. You can donate funds by going to the non-profit’s website.