Sheep Dog Impact Assistance celebrates anniversary

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s a big day for Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

Today, it celebrates 11 years of supporting the veterans of Northwest Arkansas.

Sheep Dog founder Sergeant Major Lance Nutt says he’s looking forward to continuing the fight to make a better life for those who served the U.S.

“Our mission is not ending, our mission continues to grow, Nutt said. “Our ability to serve the men and women that we do serve is getting better, and it’s because of the men and women out there that support our efforts.”