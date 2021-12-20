Sheep Dog Impact Assistance collects donations for people affected by Kentucky tornadoes

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is collecting toys and clothing for people affected by the deadly December 10 storms in Kentucky.

People from across Northwest Arkansas are encouraged to donate new toys as well as infant-to-teenage-sized clothes, specifically jackets and winter clothing.

Timothy Hocut with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance says the donations will lift a burden for people in the affected areas.

“This is not standard Sheep Dog Impact Assistance mission, but again, we adapt and we overcome, and this is a need right now,” Hocut said.

Donations can be brought to the Center for Non-Profits in Rogers on December 21 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance will return to Kentucky later this week.

Sheep Dog will send a second disaster response team to Kentucky in January 2022.

Sheep Dog Founder Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt hopes his organization can give families peace as it helps with cleaning up all of the debris.

“Giving these families and communities that sense of hope and belonging from a starting-over standpoint. So, we’re excited to do what we can to help get them plugged back in to a new year,” Nutt said.

The team leaves January 2, and Sheep Dog might even send a third team if needed.

People can register to deploy on the organization’s website.