Sheep Dog Impact Assistance helps returns from Louisiana hurricane recovery assistance

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and its Disaster Response Teams have returned from assisting emergency response crews in Louisiana with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

According to a news release from the organization, Sheep Dog helped clear debris and take care of damage dealt to the homes of emergency response workers so they could focus on helping others affected by the storm.

The release says from September 1-10, Sheep Dog cleared 190 trees, tarped 127 structures, delivered 18,597 lbs. of water and food and 1,670 lbs. of supplies, and assisted more than 3,413 people.

Sheep Dog assisted 550 first responders, according to the release.

The release says Sheep Dog assisted one first responder, Lt. Don Tomlin of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, recovering from surgery after COVID-19 damaged his lungs and heart.

Tomlin was on medical leave for three months while his wife remained in the hospital with COVID-19 when the hurricane hit, and he was forced to evacuate.

“Then I met a group of the greatest people,” Tomlin said. “An organization called Sheep Dog Impact Assistance removed a very large tree which blocked access to my home allowing me to get to it and assess the damage. Then they left me with a generator that pretty much runs my whole house.”

