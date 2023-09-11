ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization that helps our veterans and first responders after they have finished their time in the service has launched a new podcast.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance aired its first episode on Monday on YouTube.

CEO and founder Sergeant Major Lance Nutt talked with Master Chief Steve Flemming about reaching the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, burn pits and Flemming’s recent cancer diagnosis.

Nutt also touched on 9/11 and remembering the sacrifices our heroes have made.

“What kind of man or woman runs into a burning building, or a building a skyscraper that just got hit by airplanes? Who’s crazy enough to do that? Well, it’s sheep dogs, it’s men and women that are willing to serve and if need be die for us,” said Sergeant Major Nutt.

To listen to the full podcast, click here.