Sheep Dog Impact Assistance partners with Boozman on bill to fight veteran suicide

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A local non-profit is partnering with Senator John Boozman on legislation to prevent veteran suicide.

The bill would help fund local non-profit organizations like Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, which takes a different approach to traditional VA assistance with service opportunities and outdoor adventures.

Sgt. Major Lance Nutt, the founder of SDIA, says he recently went to Washington, D.C. for a veterans affairs committee meeting, spreading the word about how his organization is making a difference for veterans across the country.

SDIA started working with Sen. Boozman after he attended one of their outdoor adventures.

“Since we started running our programs 10 years ago, this year celebrating our 10 year anniversary, we’ve had zero suicides from the men and women that have participated and engaged in what we do as our organization,” Nutt said.

Nutt says Arkansas rank 17th nationally in veteran-based suicide.

Since it’s inception ten years ago, Nutt says SDIA has improved veterans quality of life and overall emotional well-being.