Sheep Dog Impact Assistance relies on donations to continuing helping with hurricane recovery

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local non-profit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is continuing to help those hit hardest by Hurricane Ida, but not without the support from its local community.

Sheep Dog’s Michael Nimmo says without help, it wouldn’t be able to meet the demand.

“Donations are critical just for the longevity of the mission,” Nimmo said. “We only have a limited amount of supplies, so communities like NWA who are giving the most they possibly can, please consider giving a little more because those communities need you to get back on their feet.”

Sheep Dog is also accepting cash donations.

Click here to donate to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.