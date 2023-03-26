ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is deploying volunteers to Mississippi to assist in tornado relief efforts.

According to a post made on the organization’s Facebook page, volunteers will be leaving from Central Arkansas on March 27 at 8 a.m.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance’s website says it is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 and headquartered in Rogers that focuses on providing services that benefit the nation’s “Sheep Dogs” or veterans, law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMS personnel.

For more information on how to help, contact Disaster Response Coordinator Jeff Watts by emailing him at jeffw@sheepdogia.org or call (901) 233-4591.