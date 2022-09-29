FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is deploying a team to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

According to the press release, the Disaster Recovery team will depart from Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, October 2 at 9 a.m. Registered volunteers should arrive at the Center for Nonprofits in Rogers no later than 8:30 a.m. for a briefing.

The team will be staged in the Ft. Myers, Florida area and will return home on Friday, October 7. The work will primarily consist of tarping roofs and chainsaw operations, according to the release. Additional deployments are possible but will be determined at a later date.

Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 with 155 mph winds, rain and flood surge.

You can register to be a part of the Disaster Recovery team at the website located here.