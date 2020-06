FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The event will be in Bentonville on June 27.

Five fallen heroes will be honored, including Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr, who was killed last year in the line of duty.

Participants will be able to start at a time convenient to them to allow social distancing. It will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to register for the race.