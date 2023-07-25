ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit is taking its fundraising efforts out of the country as its founder prepares to take a team to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance begins the climb on July 25.

“This is proof positive that there’s nothing in your life that you can’t accomplish if you’re willing to put your mind and your heart into it,” said Sheep Dog Impact Assistance founder Sgt. Major Lance Nutt.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is a nonprofit that supports local communities during disasters and veterans when they leave the military.

“The 11 men and women that we have with us here at Moshi, Tanzania are here to climb Mount Kilimanjaro as a way to inspire others,” Nutt said.

The climb is inspiring because it won’t be an easy task. Many on the team suffered physical or emotional injuries during their service, but that’s not stopping them from taking on the 45-mile climb.

Nutt: The fact that they were willing to get off the couch and come halfway around the world to a country that many of them may have never even heard of is in itself something that they should be proud of.

Q: If you could offer our viewers one word of advice, as you guys are attempting this, to carry with them as they’re continuing on their day, what would that be?

Nutt: Persevere through all that you can in life and do not let the negative define everything that you’d like to do with your own life.

Words the team will carry with them, as they take the nonprofit’s mission to new heights.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance expects the journey to the summit to take six or seven days.

You can help contribute to Sheep Dog’s efforts here.