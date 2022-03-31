SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance deployed a disaster response team on March 31 to help with chainsaw work and covering damaged roofs caused by the tornado that swept through parts of Fayetteville and Springdale on March 30.

Event and fundraising director Jayme Lingo says they usually go long distances in disaster recovery, but this time it was in their backyard.

“Most of the time we are going long distances to help, but right here it’s in your backyard and it’s so close to home,” Lingo said. “It is home.”

Lingo says a lot of times, people that who need help, don’t ask for it in these situations, which is where Sheep Dog comes in.

She says they don’t have to ask for help, but that help is there for whatever is needed.