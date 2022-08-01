ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is deploying a disaster response team to eastern Kentucky to assist with flood recovery efforts.

The team will depart from Northwest Arkansas on August 3 at 9 a.m. and will return on August 7, according to the organization.

Sheep Dog says all disaster response volunteers must register, sign a waiver and have medical insurance to deploy.

The organization says registered volunteers should arrive at Center for Nonprofits at 1200 W. Walnut Street no later than 8:30 a.m. for briefing.

Additional deployments are possible, but will be determined at a later date.

Requirements for deployment include:

Registering to be a DRM Volunteer; Those who are not a SDIA member or volunteer will need to complete a membership form here.

Signing and submitting the online waiver.

Living within 500 miles/10-hour drive of the rally point in Jenkins, KY

Having proof of health insurance

Sheep Dog says volunteers not traveling with the team should be able to transport themselves to the rally point and be able to pay for their personal expenses to and from the rally point, including fuel, food and any lodging. Once at the rally point, Sheep Dog will provide food and lodging.

Sheep Dog says a required gear list and details will be provided to registered volunteers.

Donations to Sheep Dog can be made on its website. Gift cards and financial donations can also be dropped off or mailed to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance at 1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 2310, Rogers AR 72756.