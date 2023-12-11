ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas-based Sheep Dog Impact Assistance heads to Clarksville, Tenn. to help with tornado cleanup.

Over the weekend, six people were killed in the state and several homes were destroyed when an EF3 tornado touched down.

Clarksville, Tenn. was one of the areas that was hit the hardest. Thousands are still without power. Crews say it could take weeks to fully restore power.

About 40 Sheep Dog members and volunteers will leave at 9 a.m. on December 12 to make the eight-hour drive.

The National Weather Service says the EF3 tornado brought winds of up to 150 miles per hour and a path 600 yards wide.

Sheep Dog volunteers will be putting tarps on rooftops, doing chainsaw work to clear out trees and helping homeowners with whatever they need.