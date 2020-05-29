Shelters closing, animals need foster families

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Northwest Arkansas, nonprofit Tailwaggers works closely with shelters to find foster families for those now homeless cats and dogs.
Visit their website for more information on how to foster an animal.
