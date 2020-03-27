Shelters encourage people to still adopt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As COVID-19 spreads, local animal shelters are still taking in pets every day.

Best Friends Animal Society in Fayetteville has established a new foster program for shelters in need.

Future fosters can take an online survey that will match you and your potential pet on its website.

Multiple health organizations stated that pets and domesticated animals are not at risk for contracting COVID-19.

If you are unable to adopt, Best Friends will accept drive through donations for unopened dog and cat food and litter.

