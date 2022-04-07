NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a report, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call on April 6 stating that intruders had entered a man’s home and were pointing guns at him.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a man outside the residence, in his driveway, holding two guns. He indicated that he had been shooting into his house where the supposed intruders were.

The house was found to be “riddled with bullet holes” from this incident and at least one other time when the caller thought people were outside his home. Deputies secured the firearms and proceeded to search the home.

The deputies also noted that the man “appeared to be severely under the influence of drugs and was acting very paranoid and erratic.” When they searched the home for intruders, none were found and there was no sign that any had been there.

The investigating deputies found another firearm, drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain sight. The man and his live-in girlfriend were detained and the deputies obtained and executed a search warrant.

Newton County Deputies and Investigators, plus an investigator with the 14th Judicial District’s Drug Task Force located approximately 992 grams (2.2 pounds) of marijuana, which was packaged in multiple packages, most of which the homeowner stated he had stolen from a local marijuana grower last fall. They also found several grams of suspected methamphetamine and multiple additional pieces of drug paraphernalia, including digital scales and more.

Robert Madison, 43, of Mt. Judea and Tamara Ann Cline, 51, of Mt. Judea were each charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance (Methamphetamine), a Class C felony, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver (Marijuana) a Class C felony, distribution near certain facilities (a church), a sentence enhancement, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

The two were booked into the Newton County Jail and a judge later set bond at $10,000 each.

Sheriff Wheeler said, “The actions of Mr. Madison shooting up his own home based on apparent hallucinations just goes to show you how dangerous methamphetamine use can be. And, this is apparently not the first time he has done this.”

Wheeler added, “The heads-up work by my Deputies not only took drugs out of our community and firearms out of the hands of someone who obviously isn’t safe to have them, it may have prevented something bad from happening to a passerby or nearby resident.”