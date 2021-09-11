Sheriff: Person of interest in Ivy Chapel homicide is a fugitive out of Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The man arrested in connection with a homicide Wednesday in Pulaski County is wanted in connection to a series of crimes in Missouri.

Scarbrough

42-year-old Daryl Jason Scarbrough was taken into custody Friday after a two-day manhunt following the death of 39-year-old David Dunn of Redfield.

Dunn was shot at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after stopping his vehicle to talk with someone walking along Ivy Chapel Road.

Dunn later died from his injuries.

Authorities say Scarbrough was found near Woodson Friday.

He is being held without bond on a fugitive warrant out of Pettis County, Missouri while the investigation continues.

Pettis County Sheriff says Scarbrough is suspected of being involved in an armed robbery, chase, and home invasion.

The sheriff says Scarbrough is a recent parolee from the California State Prison system and a known Aryan Brotherhood boss.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies took part in the search for Scarbrough, including Arkansas State Police as well as officers and deputies from Pulaski and Saline Counties.