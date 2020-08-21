Sheriff: Sydney Sutherland’s body has been found

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. — UPDATE: Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas has confirmed they have found the body of 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland.

Original Story

NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Arkansas are in a third day of searching for a woman who disappeared after going for a run.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Friday that the search continues just north of Newport, about 80 miles northeast of Little Rock, for 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland.

Lucas says Sutherland is last known to have been seen Wednesday afternoon jogging on State Highway 18 and her cell phone was found Thursday less than a half mile from her home.

Lucas says investigators are following leads into Sutherland’s disappearance, but declined to elaborate on the information.