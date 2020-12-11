Sheriff’s office searching for hit-and-run driver who hit pregnant jogger

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a hit-and-run driver who hit a pregnant jogger on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, at around 9:28 a.m., a black passenger car was traveling west on Arbor Acres Road and struck a pregnant woman running east of the Clear Water intersection, west of Johnson, speeding off without checking to see if the woman was okay.

Good Samaritans nearby responded and helped the woman get medical attention, and, according to police, she only sustained minor injuries in the incident. She was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, they said.

If you have any information that could help identify the vehicle or its driver, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

