Shiloh Christian hosts senior drive-in awards ceremony

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Happening in Springdale, a local high school not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop it from celebrating its seniors.

Shiloh Christian School hosted a drive-in senior awards ceremony earlier tonight.

A large screen and an FM transmitter was set up in the parking lot of champions stadium so families could see and hear their kids be honored from a safe distance.

“We’re very blessed to have a very creative and dynamic staff, especially as an administrative team. So that paired with our technology team. We were able to come up with a creative solution to do this, to try to make sure we honor our seniors the best way we can,” said Keith McDaniel, Secondary Dean, Shiloh Christian School.

McDaniel said that 67 seniors received their awards at the event.