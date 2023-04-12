SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is featuring a new exhibit of one of Arkansas’ renowned architects, Fay Jones.

Jones is best known for the design of the Thorncrown Chapel near Eureka Springs. He also won multiple awards for his long career.

The exhibit allows people to look at his work using an interactive kiosk.

“Architecture is both art and science. And it also embodies cultural traditions but also the needs of the environment. You can understand the environment better from architecture and fay jones’s work certainly does that,” said Angie Albright, director of The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

The exhibit will run through December 31.