LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 15: Singer Brent Smith of the band Shinedown performs during the Carnival of Madness tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP in Rogers will host Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36 on September 26, 2021, the venue announced on Monday.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 21, at noon.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36 will perform at the Walmart AMP on September 26! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21, at noon. pic.twitter.com/5eIBagdHdu — Walmart AMP (@walmart_amp) May 17, 2021

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.