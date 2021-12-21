MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — At least two people were arrested after a brawl broke out between passengers and police at the Miami International Airport Monday night.

The shocking fight, which was caught on camera, happened in the middle of terminal H around 6:30 p.m. local time. Eyewitnesses told NewsNation that a passenger’s flight got delayed 12 hours before it was then canceled. The passenger then got upset, taking the keys to an airport golf cart and refusing to give them back to an airport employee. Then chaos broke out as the passenger began arguing with police.

In the footage, an officer held a passenger in a headlock as more officers arrived to control the crowd and bystanders gathered around the scene. In the midst of the turmoil, it appears a police officer pulls out what appears to be a gun.

Miami police confirmed that two men, Mayfrer Gregorio Serranopaca and Alberto Yanez Suarez, were arrested and charged with battery. During the scuffle, Serranopaca bit one of the officers on the head, according to Miami-Dade police. Serranopaca was treated for injuries and released at the scene.

Mayfrer Gregorio Serranopaca. Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department

Alberto Yanez Suarez Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department

This comes just weeks after the Transportation Security Administration issued a stern warning to those who would behave disruptively or violently in airports across the country. Violence on planes has spiked in recent months, notably during the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent mask mandates.

This year alone, the Federal Aviation Administration has tallied at least 5,553 unruly passenger reports. Of those, 3.998 were mask-related incident reports.

Miami International Airport Director and CEO Ralph Cutié responded to the incident report, telling NewsNation in part: