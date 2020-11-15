Shoeboxes transformed into gifts for local kids in need

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 500 empty shoeboxes were packed full of gifts for children in need Saturday.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver the shoeboxes to those children throughout the community.

The boxes are filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

To learn more about how to donate or get involved, visit the Samaritan’s Purse website.

