Shooting at Pennsylvania mall, multiple people injured

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM/NewsNation Now) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Pennsylvania mall Sunday, police said.

The Lancaster City Police Department told WHTM that multiple people were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and multiple people were in custody.

Police said the gunfire at Park City Center, a shopping mall in Lancaster County, was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

A police official said the scene had been stabilized, and police said in a brief statement that there was “no immediate threat or danger to the public at this time.”

An employee who was at the mall during the time of the reported shooting told WHTM that once shots were fired, the employees were told to run to the back room of their store. They were then evacuated later on.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the mall around 2:26 p.m. for gunshot wounds and trampling injuries, according to Lancaster Online.

Park City Center was closed and would remain so until Monday, police said. The mall’s website says more than 150 stores make up the shopping area in the heart of Lancaster County.

