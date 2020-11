FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Franklin County Police respond to a shooting in River Valley.

According to Franklin County investigators, there was a residential burglary today just before 4 p.m.

One person was shot and two people were baracaded inside a house. The baracade lasted 30 minutes.

The victim was airlifted to UAMS Little Rock.

Police arrested two suspects. Criminal charges are pending.