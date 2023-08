FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting around midnight on Tuesday that left one dead.

Police were dispatched at 920 N. Leverett Ave, a three-minute drive from the University of Arkansas when officers found a victim who was transported to a “nearby facility” where the victim later died, police said.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we bring you the latest.