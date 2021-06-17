ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area reopens June 18 at 8 a.m.

According to a news release from Arkansas State Parks, the redesigned shooting range has five lanes, including one lanes designed for wheelchair use, is 100 yards long, and is free fro the public use.

“Outdoor recreation is so important to Arkansans and is available in abundance at our system of Arkansas State Parks,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. “We are very pleased to re-open the shooting range at Hobbs to those sportsmen and -women who enjoy improving their marksmanship skills.”

The release says the park provides target holders that can be positioned at 25, 50, 75, or 100 yards. The shooting range is designed for rifles and handguns but is not designed for shotgun use, according to the release.

The shooting range was closed two years ago due to safety concerns requiring an evaluation of the range design and operations that resulted in a redesign and major rehabilitation.

The release says Legacy Construction Management of Fayetteville was the contractor on the project. CEI Engineering Associates of Bentonville was the design firm. The cost of the project was $126,555.

“These much-needed safety improvements were made possible by an Arkansas Natural and Cultural Council (ANCRC) grant,” Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann said. “We understand how important this shooting range is to the community and we’re glad to be reopening it.”

The shooting range is near the intersection of State Highway 12 and 3030 North.

It is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and it is closed Mondays for maintenance.

It is also closed for park permitted hunting seasons: five days in November, five days in December, and two days in January.

The park asks shooters to use only paper or cardboard targets and wooden clothespins.

According to the release, the range is unsupervised, and shooters are asked to communicate with others to safely use the facility.