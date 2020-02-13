Shootout inside Walmart store in Alabama leaves 2 dead

FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Two men are dead after an argument led to a shootout at a Walmart store in Mobile, Alabama.

Police say two people got into a dispute at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Wednesday night and both pulled out guns.

Each opened fire and shot the other. A witness said people ran through the store as multiple shots rang out.

Both men were taken to a hospital where they died.

Police identify them as 21-year-old Jaquess Thompson and 44-year-old Seantatis Kirksey. It’s unclear what prompted the dispute.

