Shoppers head to stores for Black Friday deals amid pandemic

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Over a hundred people in line Friday morning to get into Bass Pro Shops in Rogers for Black Friday. The General Manager, Reed Tucker tells us some people were camped out the night before. This time last year, Tucker said the line would be double the size but smaller crowds are expected because of the health crisis. Doors opened at 5 a.m. and there’s been a steady flow of customers in and out throughout the morning.

Tucker said they’ve made several adjustments to keep shoppers and staff safe. There are social distancing markers on the ground, in the checkout lines and other areas of high foot traffic. There is signage to remind people to wear masks to come in and to maintain their distance from other groups. For those who forget their face coverings they can pick a mask up at the entrance. Hand sanitizing stations are also placed throughout the store.

Tucker said one of the key changes is they have spread their deals out throughout the week to reduce the amount of people here on Black Friday. They also have several offers online to accommodate those shopping from home.

Tucker said when you think of how you can be safe and create memories with your family during the health crisis you think outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting and they can help in that department. Tucker said they many hot deals all week.

Bass Pro Shops closes at 9 p.m. Friday.