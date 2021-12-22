Shoppers out in full force at small local businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Christmas is just three days away, and shoppers are out in full force, making sure everyone is covered on their list.

Last Christmas season was a trying one for many small local businesses. Arkansas was at the height of its second wave of COVID-19, and not as many people were shopping in person.

This year the shoppers are back, and business is booming.

We spoke with one of the owners of Dandy Roll, a store in downtown rogers that sells a little bit of everything ranging from books to dresses.

He tells me last holiday season was one of the toughest they’ve ever experienced, but this year it seems as if fewer people are hesitant to shop person.

But it is not just gift shops benefiting from the holiday traffic; local restaurants are also noticing a sharp uptick in business from last-minute Christmas shopping.

“Yeah, we have been noticing the same thing. The park across the street has been great, and we’ve been noticing a lot more people shopping small and shopping local as compared to giant box stores,” says Logan Pendergrant with Parkside Public.

Both businesses I spoke with say, especially after last year, they couldn’t be more appreciative of locals choosing to shop small.

Many businesses rely on holiday income to support them through the coldest and slowest months of the year.