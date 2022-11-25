ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Black Friday is back and some shoppers waited all night long to fill up their carts with the holiday deals.

With lines wrapped around Bass Pro Shops in Rogers, one Black Friday shopper of 25 years, Dan Cox, was prepared with his heater and lawn chairs. In order to be first through the doors, Cox arrived at 8 p.m. the night before, and says it was worth the wait.

“I wanted to be first in line and make sure that I got what I came here for,” said Cox.

Cox bought a rifle and saved around $200.

Although, bargain hunter Geneva Bacon was looking to save even more. She gave herself a spending budget of $1,000 and estimated that she saved around $1,500.

Bacon said the price of gas and the current economy are pushing her to rely on discounts like the ones on Black Friday even more. Plus, she said Black Friday is her favorite day of the year.

With big savings, comes some rules, even for the youngest of shoppers. Maekailynn Shefelbine is in fourth grade and said her family got up at 2 a.m. to head out to the stores.

She was most excited about her new Christmas pajamas she found while shopping and said everyone needs to come in with a plan while Black Friday shopping.

“The biggest part of that Black Friday shopping is you can’t tell your dad how much you spend,” said Shefelbine.

Bass Pro Shop workers said the lines weren’t as long as they were pre-pandemic, but those buying the items like Breanna Eden and her boyfriend didn’t seem to notice. She said she saw lines around many stores in Rogers on Black Friday morning.

Eden said arriving later in the day makes the shopping harder, but when you see what you’re looking for you have to snatch it up quickly. If you don’t, Eden said it’ll cost you when checking off the Christmas list.

“Stuff can be really expensive at times, and so it’s just always helpful, especially around the holidays since there’s so much we have to get,” said Eden.

All ages were storming the shelves instead of buying online for this year’s stocking stuffers.

Now after a long day of shopping and beating lines, many families will have items to put under their tree, and for a price that didn’t break the bank.