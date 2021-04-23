Shots fired at house party in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired during a house party on Thursday night.

According to Sergeant Tony Murphy, officers responded to the 4100 block of West Sardinia Way at around 11:36 p.m. after a ‘loud party’ turned into a ‘disturbance.’

According to Murphy, during the disturbance, a “firearm was produced and numerous rounds were fired at a residence.”

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s investigation is ongoing, Murphy said.

