Shots fired on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville on Thursday night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police responded to at least two shots fired calls in Fayetteville on Thursday night.

According to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to a gas station at 1200 N. Garland Avenue at around 10:40 pm. in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found “projectile impacts” on a business. According to Murphy, there were people present in the parking lot, but nobody was injured.

Around an hour later, Fayetteville police responded to the area of Bluebird Street & Chickadee Avenue in reference to multiple shots heard. No evidence was found at the scene.

Police have no suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, Murphy said.

