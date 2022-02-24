BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Main roads in Northwest Arkansas are now passable, but the side roads are still pretty covered with ice.

Benton County Communications Director Melody Kwok said there are still slick spots on main roads, but overall they are in good shape. However, she said residential roads still need work.

“Our secondary roads, the residential roads are not I would consider passable, those are still very, very slick,” Kwok said.

Kwok said road crews will be out very early Friday morning treating roads and clearing the secondary ones.

I-49 is also in pretty good shape overall, said Dave Parker with ARDOT. However, even a few slick spots can cause issues.

“It only takes a little bit to mess up a lot of things, one little patch of ice can cause a big delay but overall pretty good,” Parker said.

Parker and Kwok are encouraging people to keep off the roads until at least Friday afternoon, so crews can treat any possible refreezing concerns in the morning.