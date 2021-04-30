Signs placed at University of Arkansas protesting sexual assault settlement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At the University of Arkansas, signs were posted around campus protesting the recent sexual assault issues.

The signs are in response to a former student accused of raping another student being paid $20,000 in a settlement.

The student says administrators mishandled the allegations against him.

Several students took to making signs around campus to push back against the settlement.

Earlier this week the university did agree to make changes to the way it handles sexual violence in an effort to support survivors.

