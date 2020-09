FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can do your part to raise money for the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas.

Golftoberfest aims to help fund scholarships for low-income single parents to create brighter futures through education.

This tournament however will look a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams participating may play on their own time between October 17 and October 25. Tickets are $20 per person or $80 per team.

Click here to sign up.