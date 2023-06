SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Siloam Springs is giving you a chance to hone your skills on the water.

According to a press release from the city, it is hosting a kayak camp from June 26-30. People 12 years and older and families are encouraged to come out and learn all about paddle sports.

The release says the camp schedule runs Monday through Friday from 6-8 p.m.

The camp costs $75 per person and is limited to 15 people. Registration can be found here.