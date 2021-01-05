Siloam Intermediate School hit by truck

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A vehicle crashed into a school building in Siloam Springs around 3:30 a.m. on January 5.

Witnesses said they saw the vehicle miss a curb, hit a fire hydrant, then crash into the intermediate gym.

Witnesses said they then saw another vehicle come up, pick up the driver and drive off.

Siloam Springs Police Captain Derek Spicer said he is grateful nobody was hurt.

“We are very appreciative for the witnesses that called in and gave us some very good information and allowed us to run down some leads,” Spicer said.

The police department said it is confident it has found the people responsible but the investigation is still ongoing.

