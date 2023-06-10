SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Saturday afternoon the Siloam Springs community held its annual pride festival at Twin Springs Park in Siloam Springs.

This event comes a week after a recent study from ‘Out Leadership showed Arkansas ranking dead last among states for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“I think one of the things that makes Siloam Springs stand out is that we are a very conservative town but there’s a lot of support here,” Jeremy Kelly said.

Jeremy Kelly is one of the co-organizers of the Pride Festival and he says it’s an event welcomed for all ages.

“We have free food and live music, announcements there will be a free theater show in the park, Shakespeare in the Park later this evening,” Kelly said.

Kelly says the study about Arkansas ranking last was not shocking as they know the state struggles with creating inclusive spaces for everyone.

“Being somebody that was born and raised here, I thought, if I can help one kid in high school, that’s afraid to come out to his family or his church or his community, his or her. I just felt like it was my duty,” Kelly said.

Diamond Dior who attended Saturday’s festival says, Arkansas can do better and will do better in creating more spaces for inclusivity and equality all year round.

“We’re never going away even if they did away with us, more would be born as this is really important for me to come out and show the world that we exist,” Dior said.

Dior and Kelly say Saturday’s event is to educate people about learning from somebody that may not be like them and to accept who they are.

“No matter your sexual identity, gender identity doesn’t matter your background, you are valid and you are loved, and no matter what no one can take that away from you. You will always be amazing and special and people just need to learn to people love you just the way you are,” Dior said.